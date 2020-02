This session will inform interested faculty on how to organize a study abroad program! We'll discuss all of the need to know information for program development and tips and tricks for recruiting and the support we can offer you through the whole process!

Posted:

2/21/2020



Originator:

Adrianna Ward



Email:

adrianna.sotelo@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 2/24/2020



Location:

SUB Matador Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental