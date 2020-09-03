The Performing Arts Research Lab (PeARL) at Texas Tech is looking for musicians and nonmusicians to participate in a music listening experiment. Musicians should be in at least the second year of their studies in the School of Music at TTU. Nonmusicians should have no more than 2 years of formal study on a musical instrument. Participants should be citizens or permanent residents of the US without hearing problems.

The experiment will take about 60 minutes and involves filling out questionnaires and listening to and rating excerpts of music.

You will be compensated $15 for your time.

This work has been certified by the TTU Institutional Review Board and is supervised by Prof. David Sears in the School of Music at Texas Tech. No risks are associated with this research. Your confidentiality and anonymity for serving in this experiment will be protected.

If you are interested, please contact ttupearl@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.

________________________________________________________________

Hannah Percival

Fine Arts Doctoral Program-Music Theory

Graduate Part-Time Instructor