Are you interested in changing the world? Interested in social justice?

Earning a WGS minor is life-changing for students! Students who are concerned about justice, equity, and equality should come visit us and learn about how to combine their major with a WGS minor. We currently have minors from Accounting, Anthropology, Biochemistry, Biology, Communication Studies, Criminology, Electrical Engineering, English, Environmental Engineering, Global Studies, Graphic Design, History, Human Development & Family Studies, Human Science, Microbiology, Natural Resource Management, Nutritional Sciences & Health Wellness, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Retail Management, Spanish, Studio Art, Theatre Art, and University Studies.

Come talk to us and see if the WGS minor is right for you. It is likely you have ALREADY taken classes that count for the WGS minor.

Women's & Gender Studies is offering drop in sessions to learn more about WGS classes and opportunities.

February 25, 26, and 27, DRANE Hall 259, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor | DRANE Hall Suite 256-260 | T (806) 742-4335 or visit our web site at www.wgs.ttu.edu