“YONDER” is Coming! April 16th-18th, 2020

A partnership between The Vernacular Music Center of Texas Tech University and The Wallace Theater

YONDER is site-specific, immersive theater, in which the audience themselves help to complete the tale. Inspired by the Wallace Theater itself, the show tells the fantastic story of how a group of musicians from “the mysterious nation of Bassanda” find themselves, marooned and wandering across time and place between 1912 New Orleans, 1928 Levelland, and points farther afield, and of their shared struggle to find a way home.

We’ll learn their individual backstories and see the malevolent forces aligned against them. The Orphan Girl, Mr. Saturday, The Time Wolf, The Free Radical, The Fool, The Tumbler, The Scholar, The Oracle, The Ringleader, and The Camera Kid, joined by the musicians of The Elegant Savages Orchestra, must all work through their complex relations, in music, mime, and dance, as the Wallace Theater audiences themselves become part of the story.

The Show was conceived by Professors Christopher Smith and Roger Landes, of TTU’s Vernacular Music Center. Theatrical direction is by Dr. Bill Gelber, an Associate Professor and Director of Theatre in the School of Theatre and Dance, and movement direction is by Anne Wharton, a PhD student in the College of Visual and Performing Arts. The Cast comprises students, friends, and alumni of TTU, and the show was written around them; indeed, the actors themselves are credited as co-authors of their shared story.

Yonder features three acts, with a prologue and postlude, with the story culminating in a concert of music and dance by the Carnivale Incognito Band as portrayed by The Elegant Savages Orchestra, dancers, and Cast. The show is unique in that it is site-specific, meaning it has been inspired by and designed for the Wallace Theater in Levelland, using the historical features of the buildings and also the surroundings of the downtown area. Filled with adventure, improvisation, costume, magic, and secret hidden clues, the show invites audience members to further participate, throughout the building, following those characters and events each finds most intriguing. It is never the same story twice!

Patrons who purchase tickets early also receive special mailings containing clues that will help them in their journey, during the performances, to discover the mystery of “Yonder”. Alycyn Keeling, Executive Director of the Wallace said, “We are thrilled to partner with the incredible talent, creativity and skill of the students and faculty at Texas Tech University School of Music and Theatre and Dance. This will be a show of the highest quality and something unlike anything else ever done in the area.”

Dr Smith comments, “the VMC has always sought to create new learning and teaching opportunities through the making of unique participatory events: we believe very much in performance as a center for campus and community revitalization. As teachers, we believe in the process of learning-by-doing, and we seek always to place our students’ artistic growth at the center of such projects. We are immensely excited to partner with the Wallace in this way; in fact, it’s our own belief that, far from imposing our vision from outside, the building itself has ‘told us’ the story that it wants to be told.”

School edition performances will also be hosted. The Wallace will be reaching out to area schools. Teachers and administrators are also welcome to reach out to sign up to attend a performance.

The Vernacular Music Center and The Wallace Theater hosted two preview parties in January and February for supporters, with more preview events to come, and have already sold out opening night! Tickets are available at www.WallaceTheater.com/Events.

Show Dates and Times:

Thursday, April 16th 7:30pm

Friday, April 17th 7:30pm

Saturday, April 18th 7:30pm

Ticket Options:

1.) VIP Pack of four tickets?- $100 for 4 tickets ($25 per person)

Only available for purchase until March 5th

$5 discount and a complimentary glass of wine, beer, or concession beverage of your choice.

2.) General Admission - $30 ticket

3.) Cheers Shuttle- $55 for 2 or $30 for 1 (Cheers Shuttle of Lubbock will provide roundtrip transportation for attendees from Lubbock each night. https://cheerslubbock.com/)

Websites & Social Media: www.YonderShow.com

https://www.vernacularmusiccenter.org/current1.html and www.WallaceTheater.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vernacularmusiccenter/ and https://www.facebook.com/theWallaceTheater/

Instagram: @VernacularMusicCenter and @WallaceTheater