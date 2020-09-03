As part of the

, there will be a special screening of

, Monday March 9th at 7pm in the Student Union Allen Theater.

Across developing Africa, Asia, and Latin America, billions of people suffer from the lack of safe and reliable energy -- impacting literacy and education, water and food supply, communication, healthcare, and the economy. But inspiring leaders, entrepreneurs, and everyday citizens are standing up to bring power to their people.





In this sequel to the highly acclaimed energy documentary Switch, join Dr. Scott Tinker on another amazing global adventure, to meet people and communities as they Switch On. In a journey that’s enlightening and emotional, uplifting and unforgettable, Switch On will change the way you look at energy and the developing world forever.”