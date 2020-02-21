CALL FOR GRADUATE STUDENT APPLICANTS:

The Humanities Center at Texas Tech seeks applications from TTU graduate students in the humanities interested in digital humanities training. The Center will sponsor one student's enrollment in a course of their choosing at the Humanities Intensive Learning and Teaching meeting in Lincoln, Nebraska over May 18-22, 2020. The Center will pay for the sponsored student's registration fee ($550) and dormitory room accommodations (a single-occupancy room in a shared suite for six nights of the course), and offer a 500 dollar stipend for airfare.

Interested students should consult the HILT 2020 website at http://dhtraining.org, with particular attention to this year's courses at http://dhtraining.org/hilt/courses/.

To apply, students should send a current curriculum vitae, a letter of support from the student's thesis or dissertation advisor, and a 500-word statement explaining how participation in the course of their choice would benefit their individual research project and/or professional goals.

These materials should be submitted via email as a unified pdf document with the title format LASTNAME-HILT2020Application to humanitiescenter@ttu.edu by 11:59pm on March 9, 2020.

For additional questions about this competition, please email Dr. Michael Borshuk, Interim Director at humanitiescenter@ttu.edu.