Do you need a summer graduate elective?

ANTH 5343/SOC 5332 Special Topics:  Professional Development is offered Summer I and Summer II.  In this online course you will develop a professional portfolio for employment or graduate/professional school applications.  You will customize your portfolio toward your next career step by choosing a higher education track with an emphasis on teaching experience or a professional career track with an emphasis on training presentations and evaluation.  You will receive individual evaluation and feedback on the following components:  resumes, curriculum vitae, teaching or professional presentation skills, exam or evaluation assessment skills, letters of application or intent, personal statements, and a writing sample (can be previously written, revised paper).

 

For more information contact Dr. Brett Houk (brett.houk@ttu.edu) or Dr. Martha Smithey (m.smithey@ttu.edu).
Posted:
2/20/2020

Originator:
Brett Houk

Email:
brett.houk@ttu.edu

Department:
SASW


