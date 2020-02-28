TTU HomeTechAnnounce

We understand that Black people control the cool globally, especially within Hip Hop music, yet still experience anti-Blackness. To explore the numerous ways participants, navigate anti-Blackness on college campuses we unpack the Kendrick Lamar DAMN album from BLOOD to DUCKWORTH. Together we educate each other about the value of Black college student self-preservation in an attempt to interweave individual and community narratives. We begin by answering these two questions: “who would you be outside of your Colonized mind and why does it matter like your Black life?” Finally, participants design a Black-ish playlist to listen to when self-celebration is needed, or their Black is tired. The session has three learning outcomes: 1) raise cultural self-awareness about anti-Blackness within college settings; 2) experience musical escapism through utilizing Hip Hop Therapy; and 3) explore coping strategies sonically to rethink what it means to be Black.

Sponsored by the Black Graduate Student Association, a registered student organization.
