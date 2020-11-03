TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Architecture + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon

To celebrate International Women’s Month in March, the College of Architecture and Architecture Library will host a five-hour hands-on Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon at the college focusing on building and extending profiles of well-known women practitioners and thinkers in architecture, landscape architecture and preservation.

Join us in the Architecture Library to learn how to create wiki-profiles, edit the encyclopedia and do your part in expanding the presence of women on the web. Just bring your computer and we’ll provide the tutorials.

For more information, contact the College of Architecture, architecture.events@ttu.edu or the Architecture Library, libraries.architecture@ttu.edu.


Posted:
2/25/2020

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 3/11/2020

Location:
Architecture Library, College of Architecture, Room 906

Categories