To celebrate International Women’s Month in March, the College of Architecture and Architecture Library will host a five-hour hands-on Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon at the college focusing on building and extending profiles of well-known women practitioners and thinkers in architecture, landscape architecture and preservation.

Join us in the Architecture Library to learn how to create wiki-profiles, edit the encyclopedia and do your part in expanding the presence of women on the web. Just bring your computer and we’ll provide the tutorials.

For more information, contact the College of Architecture, architecture.events@ttu.edu or the Architecture Library, libraries.architecture@ttu.edu.