Please join Operations Division Engineering Services in celebrating Mike Toombs’ 33 years of service with the University on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3 – 4:30 PM in Physical Plant Rm 009. Mike served with TTU Environmental Health and Safety prior to joining Operations Division Engineering Services in 2014. He will retire on February 28, 2020. Posted:

2/27/2020



Originator:

Serena Carrasquillo-Layton



Email:

Serena.Carrasquillo@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Engineering Services



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 2/28/2020



Location:

Physical Plant Room 009



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental