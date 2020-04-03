|
Please join us for our monthly LSJE (Lit of Social Justice & Environment) Brown Bag. Our speakers include Film Studies scholar Dr. Fareed Ben-Youssef, whose talk is titled "The Birth and Death of a Professional Wrestling Alter-Ego: Takahara Hidekazu’s Gamushara and the Loss of a Transgressive Identity," and English grad student Zach Hernandez, who will discuss “Indigeneity, Race, and Gender in Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma and Y tu mamá también.” A Q & A follows the presentations and lunch is provided. ALL are welcome!
|Posted:
2/28/2020
Originator:
Cordelia Barrera
Email:
cordelia.barrera@ttu.edu
Department:
English
Event Information
Time: 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Event Date: 3/4/2020
Location:
English Dept. Room 201
