Peace Corps Information Session ~ FREE LUNCH
Serving in the Peace Corps is a great way to immerse yourself in a new culture, learn a new language, and have the experience of a lifetime.

Join us at this information session to:
-Learn about volunteer experiences
-Ask questions about service
-Gain tips to guide you through the application process

When: Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Where: TTU University Career Center (next to Sam's West in the Wiggins Complex)
Presentation Room

For more information, contact Maria Goodfellow at mgoodfellow@peacecorps.gov
Posted:
2/26/2020

Originator:
Tori Coleman

Email:
Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/5/2020

Location:
University Career Center (150 Wiggins Complex, next to Sam's Place West)

