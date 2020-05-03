Serving in the Peace Corps is a great way to immerse yourself in a new culture, learn a new language, and have the experience of a lifetime.

Join us at this information session to: -Learn about volunteer experiences -Ask questions about service -Gain tips to guide you through the application process

When: Thursday, March 5, 2020 11:30 am - 1:00 pm Where: TTU University Career Center (next to Sam's West in the Wiggins Complex) Presentation Room

For more information, contact Maria Goodfellow at mgoodfellow@peacecorps.gov Posted:

2/26/2020



Originator:

Tori Coleman



Email:

Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/5/2020



Location:

University Career Center (150 Wiggins Complex, next to Sam's Place West)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

