Serving in the Peace Corps is a great way to immerse yourself in a new culture, learn a new language, and have the experience of a lifetime.





Join us at this information session to:

-Learn about volunteer experiences

-Ask questions about service

-Gain tips to guide you through the application process





When: Thursday, March 5, 2020

11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Where: TTU University Career Center (next to Sam's West in the Wiggins Complex)

Presentation Room





For more information, contact Maria Goodfellow at mgoodfellow@peacecorps.gov