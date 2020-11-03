The Texas Education Policy Fellows Program (TX-EPFP) is a 10-month intensive professional development program for emerging and mid-level leaders in education and education related fields, to provide rich and robust experiences to both educate and empower them in their work for sound education policy and practice in the state of Texas. The TX-EPFP Fellows participate in a variety of unique activities to discover the multifaceted aspects of education policy with experts across the state, develop their leadership skills through practice, expand their professional networks, and explore avenues for fostering positive impact for stakeholders and communities within Texas education. Learn more at texasepfp.org.

3/11/2020



Rebecca Hite



rebecca.hite@ttu.edu



EDUC Curriculum and Instruction Gen





Academic

