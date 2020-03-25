Register here: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/event/5279731

This session will focus on the often-fraught relationship between the LGBTQIA community and religious institutions. We will examine U.S. the institutions that have defined inclusivity, as well as the specific scriptures that have been utilized by many to defend their statements that oppress the "other". Lastly, we will consider a framework that offers support and resources for both Allies and LGBTQIA people who may wish to seek out a new spiritual community.

Presented by Susan Loving Harris, (she/her/hers), Chaplain Resident at Covenant Hospital

IGNITE! educates on the lived experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA) people, while networking and providing general support to students, faculty, and staff in their development as authentic allies.

This signature program is an initiative through the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement at Texas Tech University and is open to all students, faculty, & staff.