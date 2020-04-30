TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SAVE THE DATE! LITERARY LUBBOCK 2020

Save the date! 

 

Literary Lubbock 

Thursday, April 30, 2020 

5:30 – 8:00 PM 

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center 

2521 17th St 

Lubbock, TX 79409 

 

Texas Tech University Press proudly presents an evening of dining and literary fellowship benefiting the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest, a book series published by Texas Tech University Press 

 

Emcee -- Andy Wilkinson 

 

Book Presentations 

 

Justin Simundson 

Crooked Bamboo: A Memoir from Inside the Diem Regime 

 

Adán Medrano 

"Don't Count the Tortillas": The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking 

 

Margaret Vugrin 

Life, Purpose, and Vision: A Fiftieth Anniversary History of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center 

 

Brian Griggs 

Opus in Brick and Stone: The Architectural and Planning Heritage of Texas Tech University 

 

Robert Giovannetti 

Raider Power: Texas Tech's Journey from Unranked to the Final Four 

 

Reception | Seated Dinner | Book Signings 

 

Tickets $50 each 

On Sale Until April 23 

 

$1,000 Sponsorship tables 

Deadline April 15 

 

Call TTU Press at 806.742.2982 or order online at https://give2tech.ejoinme.org/literarylubbock2020 to reserve your seats today
Posted:
3/5/2020

Originator:
John Brock

Email:
JOHN.BROCK@ttu.edu

Department:
TTU Press

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/30/2020

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Categories