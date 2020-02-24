

CGF is an organization founded under a larger national group called Grad Resources. This umbrella organization was founded to help graduate students across the country strive to become the best in their fields by offering services such as a 24/7 crisis hotline, network facilitation, and by creating a space in which graduate students can openly discuss their faith.

The purpose of CGF is to offer a place where students feel comfortable discussing the trials of graduate school and learning to integrate our faith into all aspects of our graduate careers, whether it is research, teaching, coursework, or the many things we find ourselves involved in. The Texas Tech CGF chapter meets weekly in the Graduate Center in order to immerse ourselves in Biblical text and build fellowship not only with our fellow Christians, but with anyone seeking a community on campus. Beyond our meetings, CGF is also involved with community outreach and advocacy such as suicide prevention programs and other programs in the Lubbock area.



