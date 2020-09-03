The Office of International Affairs is proud to host a Faculty Panel with the American Academy of Diplomacy at 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 9th, in the Red Raider Lounge in the Student Union Building.



The panel is open to all Texas Tech Faculty!

The American Academy of Diplomacy presents four distinguished former, high-ranking U.S. diplomats to discuss U.S. and foreign policy. This year’s discussion will be The China Challenge: A Discussion of China’s Role in International Affairs. This will be a multifaceted discussion based on audience questions and concerns.

More information is available at international.ttu.edu or at 806.742.3667.