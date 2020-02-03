TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU Surplus Warehouse will be closed February 26th through March 9th so we can prepare for the auction on March 7th.   Also, due to the auction TTU Surplus will not be making any pickups February 26th through March 9th. 

3/2/2020

Todd Smith

todd.smith@ttu.edu

Procurement Services


