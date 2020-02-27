Chancellor’s Ambassadors is an honor organization comprised of top undergraduate and graduate students from the Texas Tech University System. This group of elite students represent the Office of the Chancellor at many events hosted by the Texas Tech University System. These events include dinners, galas, sporting events, meetings, etc.





From assisting with high-profile campus visits to attending distinguished System events, members of the Chancellor's Ambassadors program help foster relationships with all members, friends and special guests of the Texas Tech University System family.





For more information about the Chancellor's Ambassadors, contact the Office of the Chancellor at (806) 742-0012





APPLY HERE : https://www.texastech.edu/chancellor/chancellor's-ambassadors-application.pdf





2020 Application Process





Applications will open Friday, January 31st and will be due via email by Friday, March 13th at 5:00 p.m. Additional details regarding the interview process will be provided in the weeks to follow.





Membership Requirements:





1. Undergraduate students must have at least 60 hours of course work completed by the end of the spring 2020 semester. There is no minimum hour requirement for graduate students who wish to apply.





2. Must have at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA.





3. Must meet established point requirements designated for each academic year.