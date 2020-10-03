

Students get your TAXES prepared for FREE with Red to Black ® Peer Financial Coaching!

® Peer Financial Coaching will host CCAV Lubbock tomorrow as they bring their expertise from the leading Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program on the South Plains. We'll be located in the Student Union Building in front of the Copy/Mail from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm tomorrow. You can either drop off your information using our valet services or get your taxes prepared on site. If you have any questions, please email us at redtoblack@ttu.edu



Bring the following to be scanned: - Original social security or ITIN cards - Government-issues photo IDS - W-2 and 1099 forms from every employer - Last year's health insurance coverage info - Voided check for direct deposit of refunds

Posted:

3/9/2020



Originator:

Xavi Nanez



Email:

xavier.nanez@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/10/2020



Location:

Student Union Building - In front of Copy/Mail



