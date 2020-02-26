Cognitive behavioral treatment study for adults experiencing anxiety and/or depression as well as symptoms consistent with perfectionism and/or inflexibility. Must be willing to complete an individualized questionnaire three times a day for 5 weeks taking approximately 5 to 8 minutes each time.





We are looking for adults experiencing depression and/or anxiety symptoms to participate in a research study conducted in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University. We are interested in investigating the effectiveness of a 12-15 session cognitive-behavioral treatment for adults experiencing at least depression and/or anxiety as well as one or more additional symptoms involving perfectionism, inflexibility, rigidity, preoccupation with rules or details, and difficulties in delegating tasks. Participants must be willing to complete an individualized questionnaire three times a day that will take approximately 5 to 8 minutes each time. Results from this assessment are used to plan the focus of cognitive-behavioral treatment. Sessions will typically occur once a week, and are generally 50-60 minutes long, although more frequent and longer assessment sessions may occur prior to treatment.

To participate, you must be 18 years or older, speak and read fluent English. Psychotropic medications are OK provided you are at stable levels.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Casey Thornton (casey.thornton@ttu.edu).



Principal Investigator: Dr. Gregory H. Mumma

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program (HRPP). IRB#2017-1066