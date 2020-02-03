Looking for a fun, meaningful, and FAST way to fulfill core curriculum credit? Join us this May Intercession, May 13-28, for a 12-day immersion into the philosophical and physical practice of YOGA AND THE CREATIVE ARTS! VPA2302-101 (CRN 37613) (3 credit hours) (Language, Philosophy and Culture Core). Experiences include embodied learning methods, a look at the original cognitive-behavioral psychology, and creating art (all forms) as personal and social expression. Register now to secure your place in this limited enrollment (20) course or email lisa.garner@ttu.edu for more information.