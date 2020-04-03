Sexism|Cinema and TTU Women’s History Month Present: The Watermelon Woman

The Watermelon Woman (Cheryl Dunye, 1996) will be screened on 3/4 at 7:30 PM at the Alamo Drafthouse. Tickets are $7. A discussion led by Dr. Terri Fancis, Director of the Black Film Center and Archive at Indiana University will follow the film.

Admission is $7 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo Drafthouse prior to the film or in advance online https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/the-watermelon-woman-1996-sexism-cinema

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



For more information, please contact allison.whitney@ttu.edu.

Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, International Film Series, the Humanities Center, and TTU RISE.