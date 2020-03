Get Paid to be a RISE Peer Educator!

Interested in earning an extra $200 a month starting fall 2020? Peer educator applications are open NOW until April 24th!

RISE Peer educators: Attend mandatory training and become certified peer educators

Participate in welcome week events

Attend meetings bi-monthly

Do weekly campus outreach and office hours

Facilitate workshops

Have the opportunity to attend and present at conferences Does this sound like you? Apply to be a peer ed: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/peereducation/pe.php Posted:

3/18/2020



Originator:

Ashley Marino



Email:

Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities