Raider Red's Food Pantry is Hiring!

Raider Red’s Food Pantry, a campus resource, seeks a motivated and energetic Student Assistant for a part-time position beginning in spring 2020 and continuing through summer 2020 (and possibly beyond). The position will be for 15-20 hours per week.

Qualifications:

· Must be a full-time Texas Tech undergraduate student

· Must have completed at least one full semester of undergraduate coursework at Texas Tech

· 2.75 institutional GPA

See the full job description and application at www.foodpantry.ttu.edu. Applications must be submitted on or before Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Posted:
2/27/2020

Originator:
Ileana Hinojosa

Email:
ileana.hinojosa@ttu.edu

Department:
Campus Life


