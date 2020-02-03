National Employee Appreciation Day is just around the corner and your Raider Floral and Events team has the perfect gift for the employee that goes above and beyond. The Raider Floral and Events team will have a special Employee Appreciation Pothos plant nested in a 3.5 inch clay pot with two design options for $8.00 plus tax. To and from card only. Free Lubbock campus deliveries and off campus deliveries are available but are subject to a delivery fee. While supplies last. Presale orders are now available until March 5, 2020.

To order, visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/home.php

RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu. Orders can also be made by emailing

Check or Money Order made payable to Texas Tech.

If paid by Money Order, Cash or Check add 8.25% for tax.

Send payment to Ground Box 43144.

No Maintenance Included.

No Exchanges. ALL SALES FINAL!

Ordering Begins: February 28, 2020 Last Day to Order: March 5, 2020 Orders must be paid by: March 5, 2020 Delivery Date: March 6, 2020





3/2/2020



Raider Floral & Events



raiderfloralevents@ttu.edu



Ops Div Administration Salary





Departmental Events


