The 36th Annual Conference on the Advancement of Women (April 17, 2020) acts as a support to expand regional, national and international research in Women's & Gender Studies and related fields of scholarship. Through various keynote speakers and guest scholars our participants have found a place to network and support women faculty, staff, and students and all interested members of the University and surrounding communities.



Since 1984, when the First All-University Conference on the Advancement of Women in Academia was held, over 40 guest scholars and activist have spoken on this campus. Guest scholars have included a Chief Nurse and Colonel in the US Army Reserves, Dr. Margarethe Cammermeyer, a former Vice-Presidential candidate and an inductee to the National Women’s Hall of Fame, member Winona LaDuke, as well as one of the founding members of the second wave of the women’s movement and current recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award, Gloria Steinem.



Schedule



The all-day conference concurrent sessions/panels and guest speakers will be on Friday, April 17th, will be held in the Student Union Building (upper level). Visit our web site for details on session times and locations.



3/4/2020



Tricia Earl



patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Women and Gender Studies





