This talk is part of the HDFS Colloquium series.

"Mapping The Intergenerational Transmission of Hostile Romantic Relationship Behaviors: Individual Differences, Family Processes, and Economic Influences."

Hostility in the family of origin predicts (on average) romantic relationship hostility in the family of destination. Yet, these documented intergenerational effect sizes are often weak to moderate, indicating that there are moderators to help contextualize the conditions in which hostility is transmitted. Less is known about these moderators. We also know less about the mechanisms (i.e., mediators) that help to explain exactly how hostile behaviors are transmitted over time. Drawing from longitudinal and multi-method data, Dr. Masarik will focus her presentation on individual differences, family processes, and economic conditions that help to contextualize and map the intergenerational transmission of hostile romantic relationship behaviors.

Dr. April Masarik is an Assistant Professor of Psychological Science at Boise State University. She earned her Ph.D. in Human Development and was a Postdoctoral Scholar in the Family Research Group at the University of California, Davis. Her research explores pathways of stress and resilience, dynamics in romantic relationships, and intergenerational transmission of behavior in families. At Boise State University, Dr. Masarik leads the Human Development and Ecology Lab, an interdisciplinary research team of faculty and students interested in the various biosocio- cultural influences on development. At present, the team is investigating resettlement supports that promote family wellbeing and educational attainment among adolescent refugees. Posted:

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 3/5/2020



Location:

Human Sciences Cottage



