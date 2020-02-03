Eating disorders and disordered eating often require specialized support for recovery maintenance. The Collegiate Recovery Community offers students recovery support in the areas of nutrition, academics, and relationships. Support in these specific areas is intended to strengthen a healthy recovery foundation.







Students who apply and are accepted into the Collegiate Recovery Community receive the following eating disorder support:



One-on-one support with a staff member to provide referrals, academic and relational support, and recovery check-ins.

One-on-one support with a registered dietitian specialized in eating disorders to aid in developing a healthy relationship with food/weight related behaviors.

Weekly eating disorder support seminar that counts towards academic credit.

If this seems like something you may benefit from or would just like to learn more about, please reach out to Emmy Lu Henley. She can be reached at emmy.lu.henley@ttu.edu or by calling 806-742-2891.







The Collegiate Recovery Community looks forward to supporting you on your journey!

