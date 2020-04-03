Our next general meeting will be Wednesday, March 4 at 6pm in Math 238. During this meeting, we will be having free food as well as our officer election for the 2020-2021 school year. Below is the list of positions we have as well as a description of what each position does.





President : organize officer meetings, general meetings, social events, handle the connection with other organizations

Vice President : organize seminars twice a month (contact professors and student speakers for seminars), in charge of social media

Treasurer : in charge of bank account and purchases

Secretary : in charge of emails (send out notifications), social media, keep records of documents (such as meeting minutes)

Fundraising Committee : organize fundraising events





Please email lauren.prince@ttu.edu by Monday, March 2, to let me know if you are interested in running and for what position. We also take candidates at the election as well if you decide to run the last minute.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.