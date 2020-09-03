TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Environmental Health & Safety is looking to hire student workers to work up to 20 hours per week on various tasks for departmental operations. Must be self-motivated, enjoy independent work and be able to walk, stand, and lift up to 50 lbs. 
  • Open to undergraduate or graduate students
  • Assist with various tasks for the different sections including Lab Safety, Environmental Protection and Training & Outreach
  • Driving of University vehicles is required - you must have a valid driver's license and clean driving record
  • Flexible scheduling of up to 20 hours per week
  • Position continues through the summer
  • $7-10 per hour
  • Two positions open
Apply through www.rrsec.ttu.edu, job ID #4869 and #4870. 
Posted:
3/9/2020

Originator:
Heather Coats

Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu

Department:
Environmental Health and Safety


