Open to undergraduate or graduate students

Assist with various tasks for the different sections including Lab Safety, Environmental Protection and Training & Outreach

Driving of University vehicles is required - you must have a valid driver's license and clean driving record

Flexible scheduling of up to 20 hours per week

Position continues through the summer

$7-10 per hour

Two positions open Apply through www.rrsec.ttu.edu , job ID #4869 and #4870. Environmental Health & Safety is looking to hire student workers to work up to 20 hours per week on various tasks for departmental operations. Must be self-motivated, enjoy independent work and be able to walk, stand, and lift up to 50 lbs. Posted:

3/9/2020



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

