|
Environmental Health & Safety is looking to hire student workers to work up to 20 hours per week on various tasks for departmental operations. Must be self-motivated, enjoy independent work and be able to walk, stand, and lift up to 50 lbs.
- Open to undergraduate or graduate students
- Assist with various tasks for the different sections including Lab Safety, Environmental Protection and Training & Outreach
- Driving of University vehicles is required - you must have a valid driver's license and clean driving record
- Flexible scheduling of up to 20 hours per week
- Position continues through the summer
- $7-10 per hour
- Two positions open
|Posted:
3/9/2020
Originator:
Heather Coats
Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu
Department:
Environmental Health and Safety
Categories