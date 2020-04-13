The Southwest Node of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) is offering a regional program in Lubbock to help teams quickly and effectively validate their commercialization strategy through tactical collection and analysis of data generated from direct interaction with potential customers. Additionally, this course will provide teams the opportunity to become eligible to apply for a $50,000 I-Corps Team Grant from the National Science Foundation. Apply here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/research-park/prototype-build/nsf-icorps.php - Contact: Weston.Waldo@ttu.edu Pre-Opening Workshop & Orientation (3:00 pm – 4:30 pm): May 15, 2020

Opening Workshop (9:00 am – 4:00 pm): May 22, 2020

Closing Workshop (9:00 am – 4:00 pm): June 12, 2020

Location: Innovation Hub at Research Park (3911 4th St. Lubbock, Texas 79415) ***Deadline to apply: April 13th, 2020*** Posted:

3/6/2020



Originator:

Weston Waldo



Email:

weston.waldo@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





