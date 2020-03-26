Spring 2020 Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – March 26

Humanomics: Moral Sentiments and the Wealth of Nations for the Twenty-First Century

The Free Market Institute welcomes Bart Wilson, Donald P. Kennedy Endowed Chair in Economics and Law at Chapman University, to present the FMI Public Speaker Series lecture on, ‘Humanomics: Moral Sentiments and the Wealth of Nations for the Twenty-First Century.’ The event will take place on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 5:30-6:30 PM in the Grand Auditorium (CR105, First Floor) of the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University.

About the Program

While neoclassical analysis works well for studying impersonal exchange in markets, it fails to explain why people conduct themselves the way they do in their personal relationships with family, neighbors, and friends. Sometime in the last 250 years, economists lost sight of the full range of human feeling, thinking, and knowing in everyday life. Based on his most recent book, co-authored with 2002 winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, Vernon L. Smith, Prof. Wilson shows how the model of sociality can re-humanize twenty-first century economics by undergirding it with sentiments, fellow feeling, and a sense of propriety - the stuff of which human relationships are built. Integrating insights from The Theory of Moral Sentiments and the Wealth of Nations into contemporary empirical analysis, Prof. Wilson brings the study of economics full circle by returning to the founder of modern economics, Adam Smith.

This program is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public.

Visitors to the university may park in Reserved Lot R-23 at the Rawls College starting at 5:00 PM.

About the Speaker

Bart J. Wilson is the Donald P. Kennedy Endowed Chair in Economics and Law at Chapman University. He is a founding member of the Economic Science Institute and founding member and Director of the Smith Institute for Political Economy and Philosophy. His research uses experimental economics to explore the foundations of exchange and specialization and the origins of property. Another of his research programs compares decision making in humans, apes, and monkeys.

Prof. Wilson has published papers in the American Economic Review, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, and Nature: Human Behaviour. His research has been supported with grants from the National Science Foundation and the Federal Trade Commission. In 2019, he co-authored with Prof. Vernon Smith (2002 winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences) a Cambridge University Press book titled, Humanomics: Moral Sentiments and the Wealth of Nations for the Twenty-First Century.

For more information about this program visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.