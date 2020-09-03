TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Research Spotlight on Texas Tech Women Faculty Initiative
As part of Women's History Month celebrations during the month of March, the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the Women's and Gender Studies Program, and the Office of Research & Innovation are pleased to announce the Research Spotlight on Texas Tech Women Faculty Initiative. 

The purpose of the initiative is to recognize and celebrate women faculty members from departments/units across campus as a way to more fully publicize women's accomplishments. Honorees have a record of distinction in their field of research, scholarship, and/or creative activity and were nominated from within their department.

Honorees will be highlighted daily on the Office of Research & Innovation blog. To learn more about the honorees, please visit the blog here.
Posted:
3/9/2020

Originator:
Moriah Gonzales

Email:
moriah.a.gonzales@ttu.edu

Department:
VP Research


