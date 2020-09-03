As part of Women's History Month celebrations during the month of March, the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the Women's and Gender Studies Program, and the Office of Research & Innovation are pleased to announce the Research Spotlight on Texas Tech Women Faculty Initiative.
The purpose of the initiative is to recognize and celebrate women faculty members from departments/units across campus as a way to more fully publicize women's accomplishments. Honorees have a record of distinction in their field of research, scholarship, and/or creative activity and were nominated from within their department.
Honorees will be highlighted daily on the Office of Research & Innovation blog. To learn more about the honorees, please visit the blog here
.