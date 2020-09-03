AGENDA
March 9, Monday, 3-4 PM
Conference Room, Office of the Provost
1) Professors of Practice Committee Activity: Presentation by Dr. Michael Ryan, Rawls College of Business, TTU
2) Administrator Evaluation Survey: Feedback and Discussion
We look forward to seeing you all at this month’s meeting.
