AAUP-TTU Chapter Meeting

AGENDA

March 9, Monday, 3-4 PM

Conference Room, Office of the Provost

 

 

1)       Professors of Practice Committee Activity: Presentation by Dr. Michael Ryan, Rawls College of Business, TTU

2)       Administrator Evaluation Survey: Feedback and Discussion

 

 

We look forward to seeing you all at this month’s meeting.

 

Thanks and regards,

Seshadri Ramkumar (aka Ram)

AAUP-TTU Chapter President

 

Dr. Seshadri Ramkumar, PhD, CText, FTI (UK), FTA (Honorary)

Professor, Nonwovens & Advanced Materials Laboratory

Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX, USA

E-mail: s.ramkumar@ttu.edu

Website: http://www.tiehh.ttu.edu/sramkumar

 
Posted:
3/5/2020

Originator:
SESHADRI S Ramkumar

Email:
s.ramkumar@ttu.edu

Department:
Inst of Environ and Human Health

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 3/9/2020

Location:
Provost Office Conference Room

Categories