AGENDA

March 9, Monday, 3-4 PM

Conference Room, Office of the Provost

1) Professors of Practice Committee Activity: Presentation by Dr. Michael Ryan, Rawls College of Business, TTU

2) Administrator Evaluation Survey: Feedback and Discussion

We look forward to seeing you all at this month’s meeting.

