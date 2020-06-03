Interested in working on-campus this summer? Look no further, University Student Housing is accepting applications for our Housing Ambassador position! This position will also continue into the Fall 2020-Spring 2021 academic year!



University Student Housing Ambassadors primary responsibility is to work with Client Relations Staff in the Welcome Center to assist in greeting guests, answering housing questions both in-person and on the phone, and supporting the recruitment of prospective students by giving housing tours. Other duties include scanning documents, answering emails, and sorting mail.



How to Apply

1. Go to http://housing.ttu.edu/forms/ambassadorapplication

2. Fill out the electronic application.

3. Upload your resume (Optional).

4. Please be aware that you must provide names of three references on your job application form. We will contact each of them to obtain their reference.



For more information, please contact John Romero at john.romero@ttu.edu



