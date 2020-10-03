Free The Facts is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization aimed at educating the younger generation (college students) as to what is going on in the world of policy around us. Their goal is to strictly educate and present facts NOT provide any bias or what we should do. They do NOT want to tell people what to think, they just want to make sure people can, and ensure that people are presented with actual unbiased facts. For more information on their cause please visit their website: freefacts.org





The organization has been to Texas Tech before discussing other issues such as Social Security and Healthcare. This semester they will be discussing Student Loan Debt. The is a Research Fellow from the Stanford Hoover Institution.





Free the Facts also offers many opportunities for students to get involved, such as paid internships in DC and ambassador programs.





The event will be catered by chipotle. Come get some free burritos and hear some interesting facts. Please register in order to get a proper headcount for food:





https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-the-facts-texas-tech-university-learn-about-student-loans-tickets-95456371577





(this is a free event, following the link just asks for your name/email to register)





If you have any additional questions please reach out to the FtF Tech Ambassadors:

leidy.ward@ttu.edu

brett.buescher@ttu.edu



