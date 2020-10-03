TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Recruiting for protein shake study--$60 compensation

“Whey” To Go – Protein Supplement study

 

Do you have questions about your fat & muscle mass, energy expenditure, and muscle strength?

 

We are doing a 13-week study to identify the benefits of whey protein on fat loss.

·  You may be asked to drink a 30g whey protein shake twice a day for 12 weeks

·  Total of 5 visits (~1-2 hours per visit) in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management, TTU

·  Measurements: Fat and Muscle %, Metabolism, Muscle Strength

 

Benefits

·       Learn about your - Fat & Muscle Mass, Metabolism, Muscle Strength

·       Participants will receive up to $60.00 as compensation

You may be eligible if you are,

·       Healthy, 19-55 years, with a BMI between 25- 40, not doing regular exercise or lifting weights

 

Email or Call to schedule your appointment today!

 

Email: protein.ttu@gmail.com

Phone: 806-834-6191

 

Principle investigator: Dr. Emily Dhurandhar, Assistant Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. emily.dhurandhar@ttu.edu, 806-834-6556.  

This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
3/10/2020

Originator:
Nazura Chowdhury

Email:
Nazura.Chowdhury@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


