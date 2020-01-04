Raider Welcome is an opportunity for your department, office, or student organization to introduce your services or activities to ALL Texas Tech students and gives your staff or members an opportunity to interact with our new first-year and transfer students. And it’s FREE to participate! Raider Welcome is a two-week series of FUN and FREE events and occurs the week before classes begin and throughout the first week of classes.





If your department, office, or student organization would like to host an event during Raider Welcome, please visit www.raiderwelcome.ttu.edu to complete the online event submission form.

Important dates to keep in mind are:

May 15: Event Submission Deadline

August 16-29: Raider Welcome 2020



