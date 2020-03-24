1. Check your TTU email (https://outlook.office.com) and Blackboard (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/lms/) daily.

It is important to stay on top of assignments. Use the tools provided to communicate with your professor/instructor. Effective communication between you and your professor/instructor is vital.



2. Have access to a computer and reliable internet service.

A habit of logging in daily is essential for your success.



3. Utilize Apps.

Most programs (like Blackboard) have apps available for use on your phones and/or tablets.



4. Treat your course as if it were face-to-face.

Dedicate time for your course! Treat it as your job so that you commit time and focus to each class.



5. Create a schedule and study plan.

Be willing and able to commit to 8 hours per day to classes and study. Keeping up with the class and completing all work on time is important. Manage your time well.



6. Be self-motivated and self-disciplined.

With the freedom and flexibility of the online environment comes responsibility. The online process takes a real commitment and discipline to keep up with the flow of the process.



7. Be willing to “speak up” if problems arise.

If you are experiencing difficulty on any level (either with the technology or with the course content), you must communicate this immediately. Otherwise the professor/instructor will never know what is wrong.



8. Create a space dedicated to focus on studying.

Create a space of peace. Avoid distractions such as games or social media. Set up good lighting and comfortable seating.



9. Be mentally engaged.

