As Texas Tech University and Hospitality Services continue to navigate the COVID-19 situation on campus, the safety of our students, staff and all Red Raiders is of the utmost importance. In reference the President’s communication on March 17, 2020 and in an effort to reduce the spread of germs, all food orders from Hospitality Services dining locations must now be placed through the GrubHub app for GRAB-N-GO and PICK UP only. Available dining locations will have hot entrées, Grab & Go and convenience items available for pickup orders during this time. Thank you for your support and understanding as we work to promote safety on our campus.

Spring Break & Online Instruction 2020 | Dining Hours

Please download the GrubHub app at grubhub.com/campus from Google Play or the App Store.

Available dining locations will be shared under the quick links of hospitality.ttu.edu and please follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @EatAtTexasTech for more information. Dining locations availability subject to change.