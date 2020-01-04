Are you transgender or gender non-conforming?

Do you want to improve research on trans issues?

Join our advisory board!

Researchers in the Tracking Risk over Time Lab (TRTL) in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University are designing a study examining distressing experiences, such as discrimination and victimization, in relation to self-harm and suicide risk among trans and gender non-conforming people.

We believe that research on trans health MUST be designed in consultation with the trans community. We want your input! Please forward this message to anyone you think may be interested in contributing. Advisory Board members can be students, faculty, staff, or community members with no connection to TTU.

To learn more about the Advisory Board, contact:

Dr. Sarah Victor, TRTL Director

806-834-0340 or Sarah.Victor@ttu.edu

No information you provide will be shared without your permission.

More information about our research team can be found online at www.sarahevictor.com