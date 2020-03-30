In the wake of the CoronaVirus, the National Grad Crisis-Line is still available 24/7 to graduate students--free of charge!

Significant campus and academic decisions are being made in response to the CoronaVirus. In response, grad students are experiencing enormous pressure from global uncertainty, isolation, semester deadlines, and family/health concerns. All graduate students should be aware: help is available even if university facilities are closed . The National Grad Crisis-Line is staffed by trained counselors who understand unique grad struggles. 877-GRAD-HLP (877-472-3457) is a supplement to the existing mental health services on campus. For additional information, visit www.GradResources.org.



This announcement is sponsored by the Christian Grads Fellowship, a registered student organization.