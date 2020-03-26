Take this summer course in either Summer I or Summer II. FCSE 3350: Special Topics-Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life is open for registration (CRN 73066). This course will now run ALL summer, but you have the freedom to chose what Summer term to complete your work in! Topics: responsible choices in life and relationships, problem solving techniques, coping with stress, overall wellness, employment skills, clothing maintenance, healthy food choices, basic meals preparation, preparing taxes, using a budget, and other immediately applicable skills for real life! For more information, contact Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu.