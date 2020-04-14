The TTU Office of Institutional Diversity (OID) is hiring a part-time on-campus Graduate Assistant for the Summer 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 semesters. Primary duties include:
- Development of PowerPoint presentations, graphic reports, creation of spreadsheets in relation to research, and development of marketing materials;
- Assisting with monthly financial reports;
- Managing the front desk area;
- Helping organize OID events;
- Presenting and attending various orientations for students and new employees;
- Other duties as assigned.
Job requirements for the position are:
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, Publisher & Canva;
- In-depth knowledge of research methods and the Qualtrics program;
- Availability to work during Summer 2020; and,
- Enrolled as a Graduate Student.
Please apply on the Red Raider Student Employee Website: https://bit.ly/2vISqUx.
If you have questions, please contact the Office of Institutional Diversity at diversity@ttu.edu or at (806) 742-7025.