The TTU Office of Institutional Diversity (OID) is hiring a part-time on-campus Graduate Assistant for the Summer 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 semesters. Primary duties include:



- Development of PowerPoint presentations, graphic reports, creation of spreadsheets in relation to research, and development of marketing materials;



- Assisting with monthly financial reports;



- Managing the front desk area;



- Helping organize OID events;



- Presenting and attending various orientations for students and new employees;



- Other duties as assigned.



Job requirements for the position are:



- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, Publisher & Canva;



- In-depth knowledge of research methods and the Qualtrics program;



- Availability to work during Summer 2020; and,



- Enrolled as a Graduate Student.



Please apply on the Red Raider Student Employee Website: https://bit.ly/2vISqUx.



If you have questions, please contact the Office of Institutional Diversity at diversity@ttu.edu or at (806) 742-7025.