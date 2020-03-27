Central Warehouse/MailTech/Red Raider Shred Information



Due to the Level 4 restrictions for work on campus, the Central Warehouse, Mailtech, and Red Raider Shred will make the following adjustments:



Effective 3/26/20 at 5:00 PM:

Central Warehouse will be minimally staffed to receive packages

Packages from FedEx, UPS, or other carriers will be received and may be picked up between 8:00 AM – Noon and 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday

Packages that are not picked up will be held until Level 4 campus restrictions are lifted

Campus deliveries are temporarily suspended

MailTech will be minimally staffed

USPS mail and packages will be received at the Central Warehouse and sorted as quickly as possible

Mailtech staff member will be available 8:00 Am - Noon

Departments may pick up mail and packages between 8:00 AM – Noon and 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Central Warehouse, all campus mail deliveries are temporarily suspended

Outgoing USPS, FedEx, UPS mail and packages may be dropped off at the Central Warehouse and MailTech personnel will add postage/labels and ship out as soon as possible. Due to level of staffing, there may be some delay

Red Raider Shred will not be operational. Regular operations will resume as work restrictions are lifted

As the campus works through these extraordinary circumstances, any special circumstances need to be brought to the attention of Carey Hewett at carey.hewett@ttu.edu or email MailTech at mailtech@ttu.edu.

Please note that MailTech’s location is now within the Central Warehouse located in the Physical Plant Facility. The physical address is Central Warehouse, 3122 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409.

Items will be held until they are picked up or will be delivered when campus deliveries resume.

Departments must use the Central Receiving ship to code in TechBuy unless the purchase is permitted under the Emergency Residential Shipping policy. Procurement Services will temporarily permit shipping to home addresses for limited office supplies and technology equipment to support remote work operations, excluding restricted items (lasers, drones, weapons, alcohol, chemicals, gases, biological products, etc.) and high demand items (hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, etc.). Residential shipments are limited to a few vendors through TechBuy. Purchases on pcards must also comply with these policies. All goods and equipment shipped to a private residence during this time are still considered the property of Texas Tech University and must be used for business purposes only and returned to campus once normal operations resume. Please email techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu for the Emergency Residential Ship-to form and information.

Follow this link for a map of the location of the Central Warehouse.