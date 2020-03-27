*Nominations should be made with the link below to the awards nomination page. There you will be able to fill out the online submission form and submit it electronically.





Outstanding Contribution to the Greater Community

This award recognizes a student organization that made a meaningful contribution to the surrounding community through service. Addressed an existing problem, was committed to working with and for others, and successfully inspired and motivated others to act.





Additional categories can be found on the Student Org Awards page. Center for Campus Life invites all to submit nominations for the Student Org Recognition Awards. Nominations due April 3, 2020 at noon.