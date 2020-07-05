The Distinguished Staff Awards is a broad-based staff recognition program rewarding staff for their excellence, leadership, and exemplary service to Texas Tech. This award program is designed to be highly competitive and serves to promote greater individual staff recognition. Human Resources Talent Development, with the support of the Office of the Chancellor, the Office of the President, invites you to recognize an outstanding staff member by nominating them for one of the available staff awards.

To learn more about the Distinguished Staff Awards, to review eligibility criteria, or to nominate an employee or team, visit

. and click on the 2020 Distinguished Staff Awards icon.



The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM.



Please contact Talent Development (806-742-0530) or e-mail

with any questions.