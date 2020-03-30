In light of the recent news surrounding COVID-19, Red to Black® Peer Financial Coaching will move from face-to-face to online coaching sessions.

If you would like to set up an appointment pertaining to Creating a Spending Plan, Maximizing Financial Aid, and/or Credit and Debt, please schedule an appointment at the link below.

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/r2b/schedule.php

If you have any questions, please feel free to email redtoblack@ttu.edu.

